Former independent senator Rex Patrick says Australia’s broken freedom of information system desperately needs reform as his quest for access to national cabinet papers deepens.

In August 2021, the former Senate crossbencher successfully argued that the exemption provided by cabinet confidentiality under the Freedom of Information Act does not extend to the prime minister’s national cabinet meetings with state and territory leaders.

Patrick says the landmark decision by Justice Richard White in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) — described by Labor at the time as a “devastating” blow to the Morrison government’s attempt to “avoid transparency” — should have “opened the vault” to records and information about national cabinet.