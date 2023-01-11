NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet’s support for a cashless gaming card for pokie machines has made him an unlikely ally of the state’s top union official, while Labor’s cautious approach has put it in the same corner as the Nationals.

Those fault lines may seem surprising, but both sides’ positions make sense for their respective strategies heading into the state election in March, a political expert says.

Labor Leader Chris Minns has so far only committed to a limited trial of the cashless cards, which theoretically would curb problem gambling and illegal money laundering using pokie machines.