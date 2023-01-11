“Victorians deliver damning verdict on local councils!” the Herald Sun screamed from its front page yesterday morning. According to the story, more than half of Victorians have had a gutful of local councils and want them “abolished”, replaced with larger regional authorities, or to have the state government take over their duties. And thereby hangs a tale or two.

A few months ago, a very senior Victorian government minister was visiting Darebin Council, in Melbourne’s inner north. Darebin covers Northcote, Thornbury, Preston and Reservoir, and is bisected by Bell Street, the “Hummus Curtain”, that once separated Labor booths in the north from Green booths in the south (the divide has since moved northwards).

A senior council staffer was telling this very senior government minister about the complexities of managing a council covering such diverse areas — to which the VSGM replied that if he had his way, he’d abolish councils altogether, weren’t worth a pinch of dry piss, etc. The remark was taken at the time as arrogance and bluster by the Andrews government about the immovable frustrations of local government.