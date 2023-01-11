A corruption investigation into ex-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian is set to drag on for several more months.

The state’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said, in an email to media on Wednesday afternoon, that the report concluding the probe won’t be done this quarter.

“On the information presently available the commission anticipates it is more likely to be available for furnishing in the second quarter of 2023,” the update read.