Reactions to the death of Cardinal George Pell suggest Australia’s highest-ranked Catholic is set to be as polarising in death as he was in life.
Crikey has confirmed that Pell, who rose from the priesthood in Victoria to the highest echelons of the Catholic Church at the Vatican, is dead. He was 81.
The Vatican has reported the former Catholic archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney died on Tuesday evening following complications “from a hip replacement surgery” he had undergone earlier that day.
Pell returned to the Vatican in September 2020 after child sexual abuse convictions were quashed in the High Court of Australia. A royal commission later found that Pell knew about child sexual abuse by clergy but did not do enough to address it. Pell denied those findings and said they were “not supported by evidence”, the BBC reported in 2020.
A former prime minister, Tony Abbott, said in a statement that Pell had been a “saint for our times”: “His incarceration on charges that the High Court ultimately scathingly dismissed was a modern form of crucifixion; reputationally at least a kind of living death …
“Like everyone who knew him I feel a deep sense of loss but am confident that his reputation will grow and grow.”
Public service journalism Walkley winner Nina Funnell, who has reported extensively on sexual abuse and has advocated for victims, tweeted that her thoughts were with survivors.
“Today I remember every victim and survivor of child sexual abuse who was harmed by him & every paedophile he covered for,” she tweeted.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “For many people, particularly of the Catholic faith, this will be a difficult day and I express my condolences to all those who are mourning today.”
Pell was ordained in 1966 and appointed archbishop of Melbourne in 1996. Five years later he was made archbishop of Sydney. In 2003 he was appointed cardinal by Pope John Paul II, and he became the Vatican’s treasurer in 2014.
He was charged in 2017 with multiple child sexual abuse offences that were alleged to have happened in the 1970s and ’90s. After being convicted in 2018, the conviction was overturned in 2020.
Definitely deserving of a promotion to head office…………………….
……………just fifty years too late.
Only 50?
It would have been better had he never seen the light of day.
The harm he did was far greater than merely his own wasted life.
Indeed, may he rot, in the hell he preached about
J
Especially because, as StephenS above pointed out, it is entirely made up.
He’d have it all to himself and richly deserve even a fraction of the suffering perpetrated through his vile life.
The unfortunate thing is that Hell only exists for those that were abused by the church.
Best news I’ve had all day. Got off lightly considering how the victims of the church were treated. He did everything in his power to protect the church over the victims.
Hope he told the church where the money for paying off the paedophile priests victims is hidden.
Probably in the same place as Ratzsinger stashed similar fund and multiple reports when he headed the Vatican push for Persil Papers on the matter, having found that their shrouds had no pockets.
They can both now have a nice chat now and will never be cold.
Would it not be singularly sweet if they woke up side by side in Valhalla……………………
……..and realized they had made a gross error of judgement.
Somehow I doubt the Norse Gods would take kindly to men in frocks……….
It seems quite clear the evil done
by many in God’s name
to someone’s daughter, someone’s son,
involved denying blame,
for perpetrators weren’t alone,
they always had support,
and, though their awful crimes were known,
the failure to report
by those who had authority,
the leaders of the church,
is something that will always be
a sin that will besmirch
Catholicism down the years,
but that will not allay
the victims’ agony and tears,
a grief that haunts each day.
Perhaps the fault in the submissions to the High Court is that they were not framed as rhyming couplets
In terms of his faith, he’ll be either very right or so very very wrong.