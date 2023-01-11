Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged, bailed and confined to his parents’ home in the Silicon Valley-adjacent suburb of Palo Alto, pending trial for fraud and other crimes related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced on November to 11 years for wire fraud related to the collapse of Theranos, and some day soon — perhaps after she gives birth to her second child — will be jailed.

The familiarity of these frauds contrasts sharply with our understanding of how both would-be entrepreneurs leveraged and misused ethics and their youth to fleece friends and strangers, and — when they got caught — to mitigate the legal and social backlash.