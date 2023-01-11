Labor could be forced into a round of deal-making with the crossbench after newly announced reforms to the safeguard mechanism, a core tenet of its climate policy, were opposed by both the Coalition and the Greens.

The reforms, set to take effect from July, aim to deliver 205 million tonnes of emissions abatement before 2030 by requiring Australia’s 215 biggest emitters to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 4.9% every year until the end of the decade. The reforms will also cap the carbon price at $75 a tonne for miners and other high-emitting industries.

Those unable to reduce their required emissions reductions on schedule will have to offset their shortfalls by buying controversial carbon credits, which were only recently given a clean bill of health by an independent review panel after claims the offset market had been a vehicle of rorts and fraud.