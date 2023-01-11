In a momentous scientific breakthrough, the US Department of Agriculture approved the world’s first vaccine for bees last week. The vaccine, pioneered by biotechnology firm Dalan Animal Health, will protect honey bees against American foulbrood disease (AFB) and heralds an era of protecting myriad species threatened by a variety of pathogens.

AFB is extremely contagious and caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae. It attacks honey bee larvae in the hive, killing them before they hatch. Although it doesn’t infect live bees, an outbreak can collapse a colony in just three weeks, killing up to 60,000 bees in a stroke.

AFB spores transfer readily to uninfected hives via contaminated honey or infected combs and equipment. It’s resistant to extremes of both cold and heat, and spores can survive for more than 50 years, making containment and eradication a constant struggle.