A year ago Anthony Albanese was out and about, lecturing Australia’s incumbent prime minister. Scott Morrison needs to get out, go to medical centres and find out what’s happening, he said.

“People are having their vaccine appointments cancelled, and there is a national shortage of rapid tests because he didn’t order enough,” said the Labor leader. It was all part of Albanese’s grand plan, that “kick with the wind in the final quarter” thing that’s now part of Australian political folklore.

Whether it was carefully calculated genius or the usual mix of perspiration and plain luck, we can argue for as long as the pubs and cafes are open.