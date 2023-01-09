In scenes eerily reminiscent of the January 6 US Capitol insurrection, thousands of supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro have breached Brazil’s seat of government, motivated by false claims the October election was stolen.
The immediate parallels drawn between the violence in Brazil and January 6 are in no way coincidental.
Two years and three days ago today, chaos erupted in Washington, as pro-Trump supporters — convinced of the former president’s election fraud lies — briefly seized the Capitol in a deadly insurrection, unmasking the fragility of American democracy in real time.
In its final report, the bipartisan House Select Committee tasked with investigating the attack largely sheeted home blame for the insurrection to Trump, but the committee’s chair, Bennie Thompson, offered a slightly more nuanced reflection.
“If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again,” he said. “If the faith is broken, so [too] is our democracy.”
Implicit in such words lies a sense of the ease with which Trump’s false narratives flourished, without challenge, in the minds of millions of Americans, courtesy of Twitter and Facebook, elements of the conservative media, and, no less, the Republican Party itself.
“I look at the January 6 insurrection as an absolute warning sign to all liberal democracies around the power of misinformation and disinformation,” independent MP Zali Steggall told Crikey.
“Liberal democracies rely on the peaceful transfer of power [and] if a large tranche of citizens no longer have faith in the election process, then you’re really on a slippery slope when it comes to the health of your democracy.”
In Steggall’s view, the January 6 attack is both a parable and portent of the dangers that loom when misinformation and disinformation run roughshod over the democratic condition, the real and perceived legitimacy of which depends on truth.
The Warringah MP said it was largely against this backdrop that she reintroduced a tweaked version of her “Stop the Lies” bill in the final sitting week of Parliament last year.
The modification to the bill, focused on regulating false and misleading claims in political advertising, extended the scope of the proposed laws to cover referenda, which Steggall said were arguably more vulnerable to voter manipulation than elections due to their single-issue focus.
“We’re at a really crucial juncture in Australian history and Indigenous reconciliation,” she said of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
“But many people don’t realise that, unlike in business and commerce, where consumers are protected against misleading and deceptive advertising, it’s perfectly legal to lie in political advertising. It’s just a free-for-all.
“And because we live in the era of social media and where you can, for example, do deepfakes and put together completely fabricated material, the risk the referendum will be derailed by misinformation is really dangerous.”
On January 1, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney revealed the referendum could be held as early as August this year — a timeframe Steggall said lent renewed urgency to her reform.
“Labor, both in opposition and now in government, has indicated in-principle support for [truth in political advertising laws],” she said.
“So, the question really comes down to timing: is the government going to allow the referendum debate to be marred by misinformation? Or will it act promptly to ensure it’s a good, fact-based debate?”
It’s a sentiment shared by the Australia Institute’s director of democracy and accountability Bill Browne, who said there was a “strong case” for introducing truth in advertising laws well before the referendum is held.
“Comfortingly, Labor has shown an interest in getting those laws done,” he said. “But under the current process, it wouldn’t be in time for the referendum on the Voice to Parliament.”
Special Minister of State Don Farrell has as recently as November flagged the willingness of the Albanese government to legislate truth in political advertising laws, but probably only after the release of the final report into the 2022 election by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters later this year.
Several submissions to that inquiry have reiterated Steggall’s call for truth in political advertising laws.
Those behind the submissions include Transparency International Australia, the Centre of Public Integrity, Democracy Matters, and a range of constitutional law experts, including scientia professor George Williams and Monash University professor Luke Beck.
Speaking to Crikey, Beck said truth in political advertising laws, which have existed in South Australia for nearly four decades and were recently legislated in the ACT, commonly excite opposition among free speech zealots, who erroneously view such laws as an affront to free expression.
“Some people worry truth in political advertising laws might capture opinions, but those concerns are unfounded,” he said. “The South Australian laws don’t capture opinions, and what Zali Steggall and others are proposing won’t capture opinion.”
“Under the laws, you can still express any opinion you like. But if you make a claim about a factual matter that is false and materially misleading, then you would be captured by the laws.”
To illustrate the point, Beck drew a distinction between the claim the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would “divide Australia” and the claim it would have a right to “veto government decisions”.
The former would be permitted under the laws, he said, because it is opinion, while the latter would enliven the laws, precisely because it is a statement of fact that is false and materially misleading.
“Everybody accepts we should have misleading and deceptive laws in the commercial space, and so truth in political advertising is essentially just extending these rules into the political sphere,” he said.
In Beck’s view, the overriding purpose of truth in political advertising laws was not so much to penalise false and misleading claims presented as fact, but to deter the emergence of misinformation by fostering a normative or cultural shift in the conduct of politics.
“The idea is not about penalising people; it’s about preventing misinformation in the first place,” he said, pointing out enforcement action is these days rarely required in South Australia.
But others, such as Transparency International, say any change in the conduct of federal politics as usual, which is increasingly under attack by misinformation, is unlikely absent “credible sanctions”.
Steggall agrees: “Much of the jurisprudence in our society turns on the deterrent effect of laws because of the consequences that would flow if they were broken,” she said. “And we need that [deterrent effect] in politics as well.”
She added that no one in favour of truth in political advertising reform — which, incidentally, finds support among more than nine out of 10 Australians — is seriously of the view the laws would operate as a full panacea to the ills of misinformation.
The point, rather, is to impede the spread of misinformation and tip the scales in favour of a society governed — in the words of Harvard historian Jill Lepore — by reflection, reason and truth, rather than violence, prejudice and deceit.
“Ultimately, our democracy is fragile,” Steggall said. “It’s really important we put up as many protections as possible against misinformation and disinformation.”
How about we start with some real information from this government? Not feel good polly waffle and obfuscation. The Australian people (all of us) will not approve the so called ”Voice” unless this government and the Voice supporters allow open and frank discussion.
Please do not presume to speak for me. I have already decided, based on the information that has been made available, to vote for the Indigenous Voice.
What information? There has been SFA from Albo on this in reality other than “trust us”. Detail would allay fears. Nothing wrong with that. If there is nothing to fear why not provide the details of what the Government plans to include as an amendment to the Constitution (if it gets up)?
The Calma and Langton report (supported by the previous govt and its policy that we have a Voice to the federal government) has been under review with a view to adapting it to a Voice to the federal parliament. The current federal government will release this work in the not too distant future.
This has been explained to us on multiple occasions. If only people would listen and exercise a little patience. Proper consultation and review takes time, and this needs to be done properly.
Woop de Doo. Time frame is crucial. What’s the deadline for this “information”? Meanwhile all we hear is Albo has decided to call a Referendum this year for everyone to vote on something that voters have SFA information on. A little less promo press releases from “I’m gunna” Albo and a lot more information about what that actually will mean in reality is required. Sunshine is supposedly the best disinfectant but there has been precious little on the so-called Voice.
I’m interested in reality, not fantasy. Until concrete detail is actually provided (with adequate time to review and debate) its complete fantasy. I don’t vote for fantasy.
I find it extraordinary that adults are having toddler trantrums because the government is trying to do a comprehensive job and that’s incompatible with a ‘feed me now’ mentality to information needs.
People have been dying and living unimaginably difficult lives for generations because we haven’t had proper consultation processes, and massive amounts of scarce tax dollars have been wasted on that incompetent policy development and execution.
The Government has announced a Referendum with zero information to Voters and no timeline for the provision of same either. It is quite reasonable to request details and have time to consider same. Blind Freddy could have told them that they should have had their ducks in a row before they made the announcement and not tried the “trust us” approach. It never works.
Asking for details is not having a toddler tantrum. So far all I have seen is the usual Government promo rubbish which is the usual PR Spin I expect from any political party.
Again, I’m interested in reality, not fantasy. Until concrete detail is actually provided (with adequate time to review and debate) its complete fantasy. I don’t vote for fantasy.
This stuff isn’t going to be so hard to understand that you will be incapable of getting your head around it in a minimum of seven months.
Then why weren’t the details published when it was announced? The devil is always in the detail.
Because the process is under way and there is no magic wand.
Then Albo should have STFU until the information was available.
It has been stated that the Referdum will most likely be held around August.
That is still 7 Months away.
Again, woop de doo. They should have been ready with the necessary details before announcing. Where there is an information void, people will speculate.
Still here – we’d hoped that you’d been refcalled by your CCP handlers for re-education.
Preferably into SoyLent green.
Good on you MJM .. calling out John’s `all of us’. It’s not just presumptuous. As much in the mold of a psychological maneuver in a weak argument.
Google it, mate.
John, open and frank discussion is possible only when people get themselves informed with the information that is already publicly available. Last weekend in the Saturday Paper Marcia Langton offered this advice to people, including politicians, who keep crying out for information:
“The key gripe of Peter Dutton and his shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, Julian Leeser, is that “no detail” has been provided about the Voice – what it would do, who its members would be, how they would be appointed, how much they would be paid. What the opponents mean is that they will seek to deceive the public into believing that there is “no detail”, ignoring at least three reports on the matter running to hundreds of pages, including the 272-page “Indigenous Voice Co-design Process” final report, which Professor Tom Calma and I led; the 183-page “Final Report of the Referendum Council”; and the 264-page report from the joint select committee on constitutional recognition relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, led by Senator Patrick Dodson and Leeser himself. It would be unfair, and probably un-Australian, to suggest that Dutton should have read these reports, and equally unfair, and probably un-Australian, to expect that Leeser could remember the detail of his own report to parliament.”
It should not be necessary for a layperson to read 500+ pages of what I’m sure is bone-dry material to get an understanding of what is being proposed.
Useful, concise, objective and practical information on this topic is sorely needed, because most of what is published is vague, hand-wavy and partisan opinion pieces.
That’s the (neo?) classic conservative modus operandi of every potential change in the status quo, denial of need, then delays…. a la unneeded gay marriage plebiscite with rider by some on right, ‘if no move one, if yes we need to discuss more’, ditto Brexit vote, other way round.
More details and investigations a la election deniers in US GOP….the issue is often of no substantive concern but used to stymie liberal democracy and progress for the majority…
Well you’ve had your ‘voice’ John…and as far as I can see that’s all an Indigenous Voice would offer that mob, an ability to proffer advice, no more, no less, the same ‘right’ as you have just evoked. Unless, perhaps, you would prefer that not share that right.
Based on what you state there is absolutely no need to have “the Voice” enshrined in the Constitution. We all have these rights already. This is why adequate detail needs to be provided to voters.
Nobody’s preventing open and Frank discussion and the disinformation campaigns are rife at the moment.
Did someone mention my name? Disinformation is the only thing that the Right have to offer on this subject. What on earth are the objections? Expect this dead horse to be flogged all the way to the referendum.
🙂 ruddy auto correct thingy.
Sadly, I expect you are correct. But, many of us seem to have realised that this and other culture wars strategies are only offered by people who have nothing but ignorance and/or prejudice to offer so hopefully the impact won’t be too damaging once the genuine arguments for and against are available for us to consider.
I must say that the Calma and Langton report’s executive summary is very informative so anyone who can read and understand a Crikey article is perfectly capable of reading and understanding it. So, as we been told there won’t be any highly significant divergence from their report, anyone saying they don’t have enough info to get them on a path to critical thinking is either illiterate (which I understand makes things very difficult unless there’s an audio version) or disingenuous (which is unforgivable considering what’s at stake).
It’s called speculation in the absence of actual information from Albo. Publish the details and the speculation should go away. Not hard to work out.
How about we start, with ditching the Palace? Instead of putting King Charles on our coinage. If Albanese goes under on the Voice, he has only himself to blame, for his rank cowardice.
Highlights the broader issue well, without taking away from indigenous, but many LNP etc. supporters prefer that only ‘their’ Australians have a ‘voice’; like Morrison’s request for more ‘quiet Australians’ to support the white Christian nationalist patriarchy or status quo?
I acknowledge that there is a need for truth in politics. Thus I support the proposed with trepidation.
In many cases it is in fact our government who is lying to us. Many of the current geo issues are being misrepresented by pollies and supported my a lame duck indolent media.
To avoid controversy relating to a number of current issues – the Pentagon Papers say it all. What has changed?
Is there any body out there whos does not believe the CIA is not involved in Brazil. It is straight from their playbook.
If so give me some odds as I will definitely have some money on it. A lot easier that and a much better return than a TAB Bet.
My opinion on “The Voice” sorry but it is a consolation prize instead of a genuine TREATY.
Australia 200 years old and still not an adult nation.
Good article, particularly as no coverage anywhere else. I wonder why?
Just wondering what impact Truth in Political Advertising laws would have had on comments by former Prime Minister John Howard, in relation to the Tampa refugees and “children overboard” claims.
It’s embarrassing that we need to PUSH for truth in political advertising.
This is long overdue. Go Zali, and c’mon ALP – do the right thing