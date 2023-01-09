Campaigners are calling on Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to deny a visa to influential anti-vaccine activist and COVID-19 misinformation spreader Peter McCullough.

The US-based former cardiologist is set to tour Australia next month, along with United Australia Party national director Craig Kelly and Senator Ralph Babet, as part of speaking events organised by Clive Palmer’s political party.

“Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear Dr Peter McCullough live in Australia,” Kelly wrote on his Telegram channel. The venues have not yet been named.