In China this weekend, hundreds of millions of people began travelling in preparation for the January 22 Lunar New Year — also known as Spring Festival — the country’s main annual holiday.

It’s the first Chinese New Year since 2019 without hefty travel restrictions and comes just weeks after Beijing executed a sharp U-turn on the zero-COVID policy, which was proving an increasingly thorny problem for the nation’s struggling economy.

This massive migration is already exacerbating the country’s devastating COVID wave, one already sweeping across the impoverished rural interior, and could exacerbate the economic fallout from China’s lurching COVID policies on Australia and the rest of the world.