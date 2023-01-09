Traditionally, the Christmas–New Year’s break is a politically dead time, slowly snoozing its way from the prime ministerial pre-Xmas message until our leaders reappear alongside our men’s cricket team sometime during Sydney’s New Year’s Test.

This year, however, at Woodford Festival — an annual arts and music event — Arts Minister Tony Burke used a break between sets to offer pointers about what we should expect from the government’s proposed cultural policy, set for release on January 30.

It looks like Labor has crunched the numbers: festivals are delivering crowds too big to ignore, with Woodford goers getting an early peek at how Labor hopes to drive a national culture shift: by hurrying the country on from second-rate replays of US culture wars to an arts industry grounded in Australian stories, driven by Australian creators.