A lot happens behind closed doors in a science laboratory. There are rows of petri dishes, suction-sealed specimens, vials of this and that, the odd explosion, hypotheses galore from white-dressed humans, and rodents on which to test it all.

Be it rats or mice, these small animals donate their living (and dead) bodies to science. They serve as an avatar for human disease and infection and a gateway to all manner of drugs, treatments and cures. But the realities for rodents, and the scientists responsible for them, are not always rosy.

“I saw my rats every day for eight weeks, including weekends. You don’t necessarily bond with them, but they go from being really afraid of you to really comfortable in your presence,” former honours student Wardah Nasir told Crikey.