Lachlan Murdoch’s defamation case against Crikey might not be heard until 2024 if the Fox chief executive successfully widens his claim against the online publisher.

In a case management hearing on Thursday morning, Justice Michael Wigney told the parties Murdoch’s late application to amend his statement of claim and join two further defendants — Private Media chairman Eric Beecher and chief executive Will Hayward — would inevitably lengthen the trial and possibly force the court to vacate the trial date set for the end of March.

“If the amendments are allowed, [the hearing set for] March 27 2023 would have to go or would have to add another week,” he said.