Julian Assange’s family is feeling cautiously optimistic about the appointment of Kevin Rudd a Australia’s US ambassador. Rudd has vocally supported the jailed Wikileaks founder despite being humiliated by some of the material he published.

“[I’m] encouraged by the appointment, for sure,” Assange’s brother Gabriel Shipton told Crikey.

Rudd, who starts his new job in Washington early next year, declined to comment on Assange’s case when contacted by Crikey. But his office said his personal views on the matter were summed up in a 2019 letter he wrote to an activist lobbying on Assange’s behalf.