The federal government should throw its full support behind a Yes campaign for a Voice to Parliament, experts say, as new polling suggests that if a vote were held in December it would manage only a narrow victory.

The government has ruled out publicly funding a Yes or No campaign, but will instead roll out a “neutral” civics education campaign early in 2023.

On Tuesday, Roy Morgan released the results of a snap SMS poll of 1499 eligible voters conducted between December 9 and 13, which found that 53% of voters would vote to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.