Egg-flation is upon us.

Smashed avocado used to be the expensive thing at cafes, the brunch item that launched a million editorials arguing millennials were spending too much and saving too little. That was about five years ago.

But avocado farmers got too excited and planted vast orchards. The period where a young avocado tree doesn’t produce fruit is now over and avocado gluts are more common. This year the little fruits were selling at a dollar each, or even less. Guacamole is no longer a luxury! (Although La Niña is making production forecasts look a little worse this year).