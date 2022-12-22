Christmas Lore

Do you know Mariah Carey’s song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”? It’s great, isn’t it? Is it playing in your head now?

The Yule Log: The Yule Log follows 24 hours of eating to excess. It usually makes its appearance on Boxing Day.

The Great Escape: In the UK, it’s a tradition for families who have spent the day together in cramped quarters eating terrible food to watch WWII POW movie The Great Escape, because its conclusion — death by machine gun for all the British — counts as a happy ending. In Germany, the movie is called “Brexit“.