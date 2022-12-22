What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months ago, Ukrainians celebrated Christmas in peace, albeit with Russian forces massing along their borders. The record shows that Russia attacked Ukraine, but the invasion did not go to plan. Buoyed by Western financial and military support, Ukraine withstood the onslaught and has now seized momentum in the conflict. Energy and commodity prices soared after Vladimir Putin’s aggression, exacerbating global inflationary pressures.

Joe Biden’s administration in the US suffered setbacks on voting rights protections, climate change mitigation, tax reform and prescription drug prices. Former president Donald Trump chased revenge by targeting Republicans who had dared to impeach him. GOP officials anticipated a landslide victory in the midterm elections and manoeuvred to capture key state offices that would deliver them critical influence over the 2024 presidential elections. Supply chain disruptions, pent-up consumer demand and corporate price gouging combined to spike inflation to 40-year highs.