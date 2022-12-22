Pro bono disability lawyer Karen Kline wanted to understand how one of her client’s cases in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) could be ruled against, and whether the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) had spoken to tribunal members.

So in April she lodged a freedom of information request, seeking correspondence between AAT staff and NDIA staff, as well as draft decisions and directions. But although the initial FOI officer identified correspondence within the scope of her request, none of the documents sent a week later by a more senior officer contained any of the conversations outlined.

“The fact that there was a delay between the original FOI decision and receiving the documents from a different staff member … makes me think there was intervention,” Kline said.