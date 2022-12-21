INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Ahead of her departure for Beijing yesterday — the first visit by an Australian minister since 2019 — Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has played down the likelihood of significant immediate breakthroughs on issues such as two Australians detained in the country, journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun.

“Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to resolve in our interests. Speculation about outcomes obviously has implications for leverage, and I am certainly not interested in giving any country leverage other than Australia,” she said at a press conference with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

That said, the thaw in Sino-Australian relations that began with the end of the freeze on ministerial contact has shown signs it may continue. China’s General Administration of Customs posted an article encouraging consumers to buy Australian lobsters and ugg boots — lobsters are one of the products that have been subject to Chinese trade sanctions. There are wide hopes that Wong’s meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be the start of a process that will end those trade sanctions, among other things.

Meanwhile, Kevin Rudd, our new ambassador to the United States — a “nonsense” media “obsession”, according to Albanese a few months ago, which turned out to be 100% accurate, as Crikey reports — has set out his priorities for the jobs he’s expected to assume next March. Unsurprisingly, given his latest project before this new gig was a book called The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict between the US and Xi Jinping’s China, his major preoccupation is the US role in our regional security via the AUKUS deal.

A group of First Nations peoples that applied for the native title of the Pilliga area, which is in Gomeroi country in northern NSW, has lost its fight against Santos’ $3 billion gas development. The National Native Title Tribunal — which, as Jack Latimore reports in the Nine papers, manages native title applications and does not comprise Aboriginal peoples — has ruled in favour of the development.

The ruling potentially allows Santos to drill more than 850 coal seam gas wells in the native Pilliga Forest over the next 25 years, though local Indigenous peoples, who have fought the development on cultural and environmental grounds for years, say they will appeal. Gomeroi man Raymond Weatherall, a member of a representative body for the native title claimants, said it was a sad day for the Gomeroi people.

“It’s despicable that they wait until the last sitting day of the year to announce this,” he said. “But we won’t give up — it doesn’t matter what it takes. It’s been a long campaign, 10 years long. We know they always shift the goalposts. We’ll keep fighting.”

Meanwhile, a scathing report has been handed down in Western Australia concerning weak regulation of the mining industry in that state when it comes to environmental standards.

“I am concerned our environment is not currently adequately protected. Entities do not have a comprehensive approach to enforcement,” auditor-general Caroline Spencer concluded, citing examples such as “multiple breaches over 2021-22 by an established operator”, which lead to no record of enforcement action by the Department of Mines, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS). Further, the report found that Department of Water and Environmental Regulation compliance officers were reassigned to fast-track mining approvals under a state government strategy. It was in the teeth of these circumstances that a crime like Rio Tinto’s destruction of significant 46,000-year-old cultural sites in Juukan Gorge was allowed to occur in 2020.

Former US president Donald Trump was a pioneer throughout his endless weird, chaotic, terrifying, surreal, hilarious time in office, and he’s remained so since — the first president to be impeached twice is now the first to have criminal charges recommended against him by Congress. In its final public meeting, the congressional committee tasked with investigating the circumstances that lead to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 2021 unanimously voted to refer Trump and several allies to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for potential criminal prosecution.

The House select committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has investigated the riot — and Trump’s broader plan for overthrowing the 2020 presidential election result — for 18 months.

“If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again,” committee chair Bennie Thompson said in his opening address. “There’s one fact I believe is most important in preventing another January 6th: accountability. So today, beyond our findings, we will also show that evidence we’ve gathered points to further action beyond the power of this committee or the Congress to help ensure accountability on the law.”

Interesting. Elon Musk

The Twitter CEO went uncharacteristically silent for several hours after the results of his poll asking whether he should stand down — it, predictably, hadn’t gone great for him. When he did return to posting, rather than brazen meme-ing, he just quietly found people speculating that he had only lost on account of bot activity, replying with one word: “Interesting.”

