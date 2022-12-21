Like most Australians, Professor Gemma Carey has been vaccinated for COVID-19. In fact, she’s a passionate advocate for vaccination: “Vaccinations save countless lives every year, and the COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions from the type of difficult deaths we have come to associate with the virus.”

But her experience with the COVID vaccination has been complicated. In May 2021, Carey had a rare, serious, adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine that she said left her with “functional stroke” symptoms. Her gruelling rehab process has involved relearning how to read, write and talk while on leave from her job.

Even while recovering, Carey’s trust in the benefits of mass vaccination hasn’t wavered. She has acknowledged there is a risk — “Every medicine we take has the ability to harm as well as help” — and has since received the Novavax vaccine.