On Tuesday evening, 215 days into the term of the 47th Parliament of Australia, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said something that was both blindingly remarkable and unremarkable at the same time.

“The former government left Australia’s privacy laws out-of-date and not fit-for-purpose,” the attorney-general tweeted. “I’ve now received the review of the Privacy Act by my department, which I will carefully consider as I prepare to overhaul the act next year.”

The familiarity of the announcement stems from the reality it is but the latest addition to the symphony of significant law reform pledges Dreyfus has announced since the election — some of which are complete, the rest underway.