Who needs a royal commission into News Corp when we’ve got the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix? Or when we’ve got real-time, mind-shredding responses from News Corp’s commentariat unfolding before us?
In Australia, it’s been all hands on deck: “Awful six-part reality series,” declaimed Sky News host Rita Panahi. “Meghan Markle got her claws into Harry … who I think has mental health issues,” ruminated The Australian’s Sophie Elsworth. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series shows they’re shameless parasites peddling a dishonest narrative,” tutted Andrew Bolt.
All of it churned through the traditional distribution of print and broadcast and then boosted through the algorithmic maw of Markle-hate on social media.
The company has decided that the best form of defence is attack. The tabloid critics of Harry and Meghan (the show, as much as the couple) want us to think they see the royal family as villains: “Harry the Nasty” headlined the Murdochs’ UK Sun, “Assault on the Queen’s legacy” huffed the Daily Mail.
But the real villains in the show are the tabloid media.
Sure, “the palace” — that metaphor for the secretive workings of the inner royals along with their flunkies and hangers-on — suffers a few hits. But the couple’s core criticism? The press. In their telling, Harry as his brother’s spare and Harry and Meghan as a couple were never protected enough from the media, as journalists sought to shape their story through the lens of misogyny and racism.
Reporters on the celebrity round used to be able to comfort themselves to sleep with the consolation that their reporting was giving the celebrities what they wanted: public attention. It’s a hunt where spare royals (like Harry) were particularly fair game.
It was true for the queen’s spare, Princess Margaret, with her (now quaint-seeming) affair scandal in the 1970s. And true for the more serious scandals of Charles’ spare, Prince Andrew, accused of sexual activities with a minor, which he denies.
Unfortunately for the UK tabloids (and the palace), Markle came pre-packaged as a celebrity with her own professional contacts and skills. And now new digital platforms have ended the traditional media’s monopoly over the titillating gossipy revelation of personal secrets dressed up as celebrity journalism.
That was the trap The Sydney Morning Herald fell into when it whinged about Rebel Wilson preferring to tell her own story about her same-sex relationship on Instagram, rather than leaving it to the masthead’s gossip column. The paper even copped a rare rap over the knuckles from the Australian Press Council.
The Sussexes have taken the Wilson strategy up a couple of notches with their Netflix series. And the tabloid commentariat has taken their obsolescence about as well as could be expected. It was left to Jeremy Clarkson in the UK Sun to offer up his creepily sexualised image of what men his age thought about when lying in bed: “I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”
After protests, it was quickly taken down by News Corp. Too late: The Guardian reports 12,000 complaints to the UK’s Independent Press Standards Organisation — almost as many complaints received for all stories across all mastheads in 2021. Score that as a win for the Sussexes in the war for public opinion.
The tabloid strike at the couple — and at Markle in particular — will come as no surprise to Australians. We’ve long watched it on high rotation as the company’s go-to battle plan, developed and refined in News Corp’s Australian mastheads since the 1990s.
Here it’s even earned a cautionary name, “getting Yassmined”, after the pile-on of Yassmin Abdel-Magied for being seen as insufficiently Australian to comment on our imperial tradition of Anzac Day.
It’s a battle plan that works fine for News Corp (and its ageing audience, at least) when it turns a previously little-known target into a celebrity. Not so much when the target is already a celebrity in their own right with the resources and social capital to strike back.
Has News Corp finally met its match in Meghan Markle?
Watching the British royal family’s treatment of Meghan and Harry and the latter’s invisible contract with British and Murdoch media, has convinced me to abandon support for the monarchy and I now support a republic.
That’s the thing about News Corp, they actually now have the effect of turning the public against the very politics and politicians that they so rabidly support
What you know about the royal family’s treatment of M&H comes from the two ninnies themselves. The truth is likely (as ever) to lie somewhere in between.
As for a republic, Crazy King Charlie will accelerate it in a way QE2 was never able to!
It’s not so much clever strategy by the Sussexes but Clarkson scored a remarkable own goal with his plagiarised bile. Never having watched ‘Game of Thrones’ I was unaware of the reference hence was not in on his ‘joke’.
That he was stunned by the public’s reaction indicates Clarkson is out of touch & has achieved the dinosaur status he richly deserves. Some older blokes like him (eg: Rupert?) but he’s reliant on a fast diminishing demographic.
Clarkson’s seeming popularity is a complete enigma to me. I was an AusAID volunteer working in Viet Nam when Top Gear made a program there. Quite a few friends and relatives told me I needed to watch it so I did the next time I was home and could do so. It was truly terrible. I could not believe that such an insulting, demeaning program could go to air – though I had been watching the BBC world news and knew how far that had fallen from any attempt at impartial reporting.
Nothing I have seen (admittedly not much) or read of Clarkson since that time has done anything to raise his reputation from rock bottom.
I remember that episode, the only one I ever watched.
I was disgusted that they took a meticulously handcrafted model galleon souvenir and put it on the back of a motorbike to be gradually torn apart by wind. I thought it showed a lack of respect for the local’s skilled work, even though they presumably paid for it.
I’m not so sure this is much of an own goal or that it will do any damage to Clarkson, The Sun or the rest of the News Corp menagerie. All publicity is good publicity, this incendiary effort stokes the culture wars they need, Clarkson will be happy to be getting so much attention no matter what he says to the contrary, and (so far) those media companies that have him under contract are supporting him. He need not fear the UK press regulator that has been buried in complaints about his remarks, it has no teeth and will do nothing significant this time, just as it has done nothing all the many previous times there have been complaints about Clarkson, because there is nothing it can do. He has many millions of followers on social media and none of them can be remotely surprised at his latest outburst because he’s been carrying on like this for decades. They will support him all the more because of the reaction he is getting. Such remarks are basis of his career and he has every reason to regard this as one of his best yet.
Has Andrew Bolt become a republican?
Is Andrew Bolt anything?
A Blot
A loose Screw, who will fall out of the outdated piece of furniture of the Rupert Era.
I have always rather liked Harry. I have despised his father for many years, being a believer in not having affairs on the side. I have no real quarrel with the late queen either, but “the palace” needs a fire in it. As to the Murdoch press’s behaviour on matters royal and matters UK in general, I keep wondering what reputation the family have to defame. The more own goals the better I like it.
I have despised his father for many years, being a believer in not having affairs on the side.
So ok for his mother but not his father? Double standard … much?
It’s fascinating to watch the vitriolic, hysterical traditional media and social media pile on. Every one of those articles and comments offer further evidence of the main complaints made by Harry and Meghan (and I did watch all six episodes though fell asleep a few times and had to review those sections).
That Tory and Lib Dem MPs are now objecting to the treatment of Harry and Meghan and the head of the British press complaints body can’t sup with Rupe says an awful lot. The Windsors seriously need some new flunkies who are in touch with the real world and the growing concerns ordinary, sane people have about all this hate and violence constantly being shoved down their throats.