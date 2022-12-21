The Albanese government is tiptoeing its way to decency. That’s my conclusion, reflecting on the government’s first seven months, which have included major positive reforms and some carefully dropped hints of more progress to come.

The headline items: big industrial relations and workplace reforms, tentative action on climate change, and the delivery of a federal anti-corruption body. In the background, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has also been working on advancing nationally coordinated moves to address violence and sexual violence against women.

With significant caveats, these are all good things if you’re of a progressive bent. They lean on the arc that bends towards equality, equity and a bearable world. Importantly, almost everything the government has done is consistent with respect for the rule of law and the integrity of our democratic institutions.