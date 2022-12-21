There is an indelible link between housing and health in Australia.
Housing is a psychological need as well as a social determinant of health, meaning unstable, unaffordable and substandard housing leads to poor health outcomes and high health costs. Consequently, sustained exposure to housing affordability problems has long-term mental health impacts.
As this era of extreme housing affordability stress continues, we are silently and studiously seeding a mental health epidemic. And government response to the housing crisis is so siloed that it is unclear whether downstream impacts are even considered, let alone modelled.
