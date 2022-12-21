The final meeting of the January 6 committee, which has been investigating the siege attack on the US Capitol in 2021, was gavelled out on Tuesday morning.

It delivered what most people expected, given where the evidence presented over the previous nine public hearings had led: namely to it issuing four criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) against Donald Trump, as well as collectively against Trump, legal academic John Eastman, and others central to conspiracy to delay or impede the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

The committee has asserted its investigation has mustered adequate evidence for the DOJ to lay charges. But what are the crimes identified, and against whom?