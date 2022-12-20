There was a collective sigh of relief in diplomatic and business circles yesterday when Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong announced she plans to visit Beijing on Wednesday and meet her counterpart Wang Yi for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Australia.

After the missteps of the Coalition years, it signals further normalising of relations between the nations. Indeed, it is encouraging just how quickly relations have warmed under the Albanese government. Ministers have resumed contact with their counterparts as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Wong and their cabinet colleagues have dialled down the rhetoric and returned diplomacy to the forefront.

Still, it’s important to remember that the initiative is all in Beijing’s hands, after Australia boxed itself into the freezer with China in 2017 by joining the US in containing the nation and treating it as a strategic competitor.