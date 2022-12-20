The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) has apologised to participants who believe they were not treated fairly when challenging its decisions in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

Crikey understands the agency is assessing 70 model litigant complaints, where participants and advocates claim the agency and its lawyers haven’t acted honestly and fairly. The agency spends tens of millions of dollars on external legal fees every year.

“The NDIA apologises to participants engaged in dispute resolution processes where their experience has been deficient or inadequate.”