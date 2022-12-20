One of the loudest voices in the “no” campaign against marriage equality in Australia, Lyle Shelton, will run as an independent in the NSW upper house.

The conservative lobbyist was nominated last year as the successor of Reverend Fred Nile, the upper house’s longest-serving member and an ultra-conservative Christian, but was disendorsed by Nile within months.

Tuesday’s announcement means Shelton will effectively run against Nile’s wife, Silvana Nile, who will seek to replace her husband when he retires at the election next year.