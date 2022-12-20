“Obsessive” journalists who asked the “nonsense” question of whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would appoint Kevin Rudd as US ambassador were apparently not so silly.

The announcement that the ex-PM will be Australia’s top diplomat in Washington came just months after Albanese dismissed the notion altogether.

“Complete nonsense,” Albanese told radio station 4BC in April when asked about speculation Rudd would be considered for the job if Labor won the election.