House prices are going one way just as every other price in the economy is going the other. This means that if you inflation-adjust house prices, they look even cheaper. House prices are down only about 5-10% in cash terms, but when inflation-adjusted, they are down far more — back to 2017 levels.

The next graph shows what I’m talking about. Inflation-adjusted house prices rose extremely sharply during the pandemic, pulling them out of the lull they fell into during the 2017-18 price correction. That sharp rise is being reversed again now, and if the forecasts of high inflation and falling high prices are correct, it has a way to go.

Does it make sense to inflation-adjust house prices? We often talk about inflation-adjusting wages. That makes sense because it allows us to find the buying power of wages too. We also inflation-adjust GDP, to see if it’s gone up in real (i.e. inflation-adjusted) terms or just nominal terms.