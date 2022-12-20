Some of Australia’s most outspoken Trump supporters have exercised restraint in responding to fresh recommendations made by the congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol.

On Tuesday morning, the January 6 committee announced it had referred former US president Donald Trump to the US Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution. This marks the first time in American history that Congress has done so against a former president.

The January 6 committee, a bipartisan panel of nine, unanimously accused Trump of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and knowingly making false statements to authorities, bringing to an end an 18-month-long probe — as well as putting a dint in the unwavering support for Trump that accompanied it.