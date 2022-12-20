One by one, they went down.

In May, Scott Morrison was on the end of a humiliating defeat that left his party a smoking ruin. But politics wasn’t done with the former prime minister. A book on his brilliant handling of the pandemic by News Corp hagiographers emerged soon afterwards, which revealed that his norm-breaking and relentless mendacity extended to secretly taking on the ministries of his colleagues and not telling them, Parliament or voters. What was intended as a vanity project led to him being censured and his own colleagues demanding he leave politics.

In July, Boris Johnson, another pathological liar, was forced out of office in the UK after yet another scandal under the prime ministership of the former journalist and panel show regular. When his immediate successor, Liz Truss, blew up within weeks, Johnson momentarily believed his Churchillian wilderness was coming to a close until, unusually, reality dawned that his return was simply not feasible without turning UK politics from a laughing stock into a full-blown circus.