The lesser known, but no less important, biodiversity-based COP15 concludes today with a historic deal to keep 30% of the earth natural by 2030.

Called “30 by 30”, the end-of-decade target to conserve a third of land, fresh water and oceans (a step up from the 17% land and 10% marine areas currently protected) follows two weeks of negotiations between nearly 200 nations at the UN summit in Montreal.

On the agreed to-do list (formally titled the Kunming-Montreal agreement) are 23 targets, including a 30% restoration pledge to be led by Indigenous peoples, a plan to halt human-induced extinction of threatened species, and the reduction of pollution, habitat destruction and climate change. It also includes plans to stamp out invasive species, as demonstrated by the show trial of the cockroach UN delegate.