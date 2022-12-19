Bags of mixed lettuce and other selected salads have been the subject of a national recall after more than 130 people suffered “hallucinations, delirium, rapid heartbeat and blurred vision” after eating contaminated greens.

Almost 90 people in NSW have reported symptoms, including more than 30 who needed medical attention. In Victoria, at least 20 people have presented to emergency departments, and in Queensland the Poisons Information Centre has received 26 calls. Over the weekend, a child was hospitalised in Brisbane.

The original culprit was Riviera Farms brand baby spinach, but Vic Health, NSW Health, ACT Health and Queensland Health have since issued statements warning against consumption of a swathe of fresh packaged supermarket products believed to be contaminated with a toxic weed.