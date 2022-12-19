To quote Australian Crawl, things-uh just-uh ain’t going right for the gang that can’t shoot straight, i.e. the Bill Shorten crowd, aka the Shorts, now on their way to becoming the positively Miniscules.

Faction members are defecting, the Health Workers Union led by Shorten ally Diana Asmar is being probed by IBAC over the fate of $3.4 million in grants, and the Victorian Socialist Left and SDA Right have stitched up a new stability deal. How could things get any worse for them?

Well, your last loyal lieutenant could headbutt someone at the primo union lawyers’ Christmas do in Melbourne.