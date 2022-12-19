Liberal Party branch-stacking allegations, uncovered as part of an internal probe, were related to last year’s NSW council elections, Crikey understands.

It’s understood the alleged wrongdoing related to council areas in Sydney’s south, south-west, and west and a party spokesperson said the internal review findings had been referred to the state’s electoral commission.

“The NSW Liberal Party became aware of an attempt to circumvent party rules regarding branch membership through the use of an elaborate and complex system of imitation domain names,” the spokesperson said.