The body that will replace the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) could be up and running as soon as October next year.
The boss of the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), which represents many AAT workers, has been assured by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus that staff will be offered jobs at the new body with equivalent pay.
The union has also been promised that staff will have a say in the consultation process to design the new body.
