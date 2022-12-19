Twitter users can no longer link out to several other social media platforms as part of a new ban on promoting its competitors, just days after the platform nuked the profiles of nine journalists critical of Elon Musk.

In a post detailing the changes, Twitter said it would remove accounts that appear to have been created for the sole purpose of promoting other platforms, as well as tweets that contain direct links to its competitors. At this stage, the ban is limited to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Post and Nostr.

The changes mean that users will be targeted by Twitter for adding links to their bio and tweets or mentioning their user names for other platforms in any way across the site. Users will, however, still be able to cross-post content from prohibited platforms to Twitter, and all references to Telegram, TikTok, YouTube, Weibo and OnlyFans will be safe.