The effects of last week’s shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a member of the public, will play out for years. The questions raised demand meticulous investigation and public answers.

Those investigations will probe police communications across borders, the history of the three killers shot dead by police — Gareth Train, his wife Stacey Train and brother Nathaniel — the stockpiling of arms on an isolated property, and how the trio managed to live in a tiny community while almost never being seen.