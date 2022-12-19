Investment Realisation of the Year…

Goes to relatively little-known Chinese entrepreneur Eric Li. Li, the son of poor farmers in eastern China founded a business called Geely in 1986, making spare refrigerator parts. In 2010, Geely purchased carmaker Volvo for the knockdown price of US$1.8 billion (Ford, the prior owner, paid three times as much).

As part of the purchase, it picked up a tiny electric carmaker called Polestar. Volvo is now listed and worth US$39 billion. Polestar is separately listed and worth more than US$10 billion. Quite the turnaround.

Understatement of the Year…

Goes to legendary business scribe Robert Gottliebsen, who, in his profile of Melbourne establishment scion Bails Myer, dryly noted that “Bails Myer had a deep inner conservatism and he insisted that to help fund the Grace acquisition Myer should sell its Chadstone shopping centre. In hindsight that decision was a mistake, but it became the base of the great John Gandel retail shopping centre fortune.”