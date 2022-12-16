In the past couple of months, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe and an increasing number of columnists and economists have rediscovered that old ’70s and ’80s economic frightener: the wage-price spiral.

Lowe has mentioned the phrase, a proposed explanation for inflation, several times in the past month as it appears to eclipse his previous concerns about the need for rises in wages, especially in real wages.

In the RBA’s final statement for the year following a board meeting last month, Lowe said: “Given the importance of avoiding a prices-wages spiral, the board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead.”