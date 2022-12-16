As Australians discovered after a shooting in Queensland this week, as Germany found in its network of princely houses last week, and as New Zealand found in the Christchurch shooting of 2019, it looks like a major American export now is conspiracy theories.

They are delivered through a sophisticated process of amplification and distribution. They are politically mainstreamed through the US Republican Party, laundered through right-wing media voices such as Fox, and powered by social media.

Since Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015 and quickly became the standard-bearer of his party’s conspiracist faction, it’s been hiding in plain sight. It peaked last week when the world’s erstwhile richest man Elon Musk used his own platform to tweet “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” to the virtual applause of 1.2 million likes.