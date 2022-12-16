Former US president Donald Trump today announced he is releasing a series of collectable NFT cards for US$99 each. Impressively ugly, they depict him as, among other things, a superhero rippling with muscle and shooting lasers from his eyes.

Again, this is a former democratically elected head of a major world power. It was a perfect way to end what has been an exhaustingly weird and stupid year for politics here and around the world — so much so that this highlight reel doesn’t even get to the distinctly cooked Victorian state election. (If you want to delve into that smorgasbord, check in here, and here.)

Crazy for Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of course, largely had a good year, leading the ALP back into government after nearly a decade in the wilderness. But it wasn’t all plain sailing — his inability to recall the unemployment and cash rates (and the meme-ready face he made accompanying that failure) dominated the first weeks of Labor’s election campaign.