Liberal Party Senator for Tasmania Claire Chandler has drawn the ire of her parliamentary colleagues after she asked voters to contribute to an anti-trans “Action Fund” that she says will be used to fight “radical” politicians, activists and lobbyists on tentpole “free speech” causes.

In an email to constituents sent Friday morning, Chandler called on voters to make donations to the $27,000 fund, which she said would help her amplify the voices of those whose “opinion” and “rights” are “of no interest” to the nation’s leaders.

“If you don’t have the right opinions, if you don’t know the right journalists, if you don’t follow the right people on Twitter, you’re not getting a look in with those running the country,” Chandler wrote.