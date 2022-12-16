Following Labor passing its new energy bill during an extraordinary sitting of Parliament on Thursday, there have been many predictions about what it will mean for Australia.

Will the package help solve the energy crisis? Or will it turn Australia into a “Soviet-style” nightmare? Will it scare off fuel investors, or will it inspire confidence in them? Will power bills go up or down? Crikey takes a closer look at some of the forecasts made over the past 24 hours.

The federal government

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament on Thursday the new energy plan is a combination of “immediate action and future reform”.