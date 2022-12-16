Donald Trump is many things to many people — traitor, racist, misogynist, tax cheat, liar — but in a new, unforeseen low, the most mendacious president in US history confirmed what much of the world had long suspected: the guy is, if nothing else, “SAD!” (to borrow one of his favourite insults).

“America needs a superhero!”, he declared during a 15-second clip on his Truth Social website, sharing a bizarre image of himself suited up as Superman with light beaming from his eyes.

What then followed was a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” — not of, as some seriously anticipated, his running mate in his upcoming presidential bid — but rather the launch of digital NFT trading cards featuring indelibly creepy images of himself.