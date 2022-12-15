Members of the Ukranian Australian community want police to do more to protect them from right-wing extremism after a man was assaulted at a rally in Sydney earlier this week.

A 76-year-old was pushed to the ground, hitting his head, after an altercation with pro-Russia online commentator Simeon Boikov who uses the online alias “Aussie Cossack”.

Videos provided to Crikey show Boikov filming protesters up close. The footage appears to show Boikov pushing a 76-year-old down a small set of stairs. The man was taken to hospital and was released on Wednesday. Police said he was “not seriously injured”. Boikov has been charged with assault and claims he was acting in self-defence.